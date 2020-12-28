Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $86,325.86 and approximately $57.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,073.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $731.78 or 0.02702928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.54 or 0.00482150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.81 or 0.01343764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00615871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00255380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2,174.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

