Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 41.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arvinas by 47.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

