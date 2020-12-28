Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) Head to Head Analysis

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 46.12% -0.48% -0.20% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Asure Software and Eviation Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $73.15 million 1.85 $30.00 million $0.33 22.03 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Asure Software and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Risk & Volatility

Asure Software has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asure Software beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

