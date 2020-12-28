Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.05

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 14490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

