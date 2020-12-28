Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.05

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 14490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit