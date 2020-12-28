Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.75

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 145,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 630,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 381,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

