Attila Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Attila has a market cap of $55.99 million and approximately $403,052.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00046979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00301157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.23 or 0.02162348 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

