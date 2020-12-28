Audius Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $20.32 million and $5.35 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00131553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00194698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00627621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00322447 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

