Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.61 and last traded at C$18.15. 195,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 170,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.32.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

