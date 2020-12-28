Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading Down 6%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81. 810,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,180,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on EARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

