Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. Australian REIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$13.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.68.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
