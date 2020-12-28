Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $646.11 million, a P/E ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

