AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 15th

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -168.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $50.36 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

