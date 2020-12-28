Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on AX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of AX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Axos Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

