Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $36.44

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.44, but opened at $35.01. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 1,403 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZRE shares. BidaskClub cut Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

