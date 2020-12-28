Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 16,155,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,960,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.