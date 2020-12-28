Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BANR opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

