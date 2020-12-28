Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

BBDC opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $436.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,554.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,554.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

