Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 1,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

BRRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; insurance products; aftermarket services, including parts sales; and salvage management solutions.

