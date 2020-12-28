Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

NYSE:BNED opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.50. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

