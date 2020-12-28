Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.03

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 106236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Basf Se will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

