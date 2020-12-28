Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Reaches $12.18 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00045824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00295028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00029190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

