BidaskClub Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.89.

NYSE FLS opened at $36.68 on Friday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

