BidaskClub Lowers Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Hold

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

OFLX traded down $9.94 on Monday, hitting $154.81. 11,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average is $137.27. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

In other news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 45.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,190,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 571.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.