BidaskClub Lowers Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED opened at $233.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average is $186.03.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,103 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.