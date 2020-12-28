BidaskClub Lowers WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 stock opened at $260.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.42. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $270.92. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.