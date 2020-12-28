BidaskClub Upgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to “Strong-Buy”

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 319,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,056. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $724.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 105.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 8.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

