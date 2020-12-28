BidaskClub Upgrades US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in US Ecology by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.