BidaskClub Upgrades US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $58.36.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
