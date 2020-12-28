Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Trading Up 9.2%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 167,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 35,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BASI shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

