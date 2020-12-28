Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Trading Up 9.2%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 167,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 35,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BASI shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.
Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.
