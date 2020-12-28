BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.05. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

