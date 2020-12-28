BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $52.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.33. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

