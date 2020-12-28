BitCapitalVendor Price Hits $0.0015 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.55 million and $85,052.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00308196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $580.45 or 0.02132808 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

