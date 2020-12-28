BitCoen (BEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $700.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $97,074.28 and $700.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

