Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,860.27

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $9,860.27 and $82,799.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00141084 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.