Bitcoin Planet Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,034.48 or 0.99775554 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029121 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019396 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00398916 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00523866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00147078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

