BitGreen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,145.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $38,145.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and STEX. During the last week, BitGreen has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001698 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009724 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008774 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002724 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

