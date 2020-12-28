Bitradio Market Cap Reaches $94,853.85 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $94,853.85 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005447 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,461,629 coins and its circulating supply is 9,461,625 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

