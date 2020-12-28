Bitrue Coin (BTR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $5.12 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00309537 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $594.10 or 0.02199138 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

BTR is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.