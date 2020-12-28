BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce $91.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.86 million and the lowest is $91.00 million. BlackLine reported sales of $80.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $346.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $348.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $410.20 million, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $423.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $137.83 on Monday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 30.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

