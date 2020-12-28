BlackRock Inc. Buys 12,580 Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 111 were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 111 in the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of 111 by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 55,096 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YI opened at $6.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. 111, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $570.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded 111 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

111 Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

