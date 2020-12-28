BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

