BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.46% of Solar Senior Capital worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

SUNS opened at $14.34 on Monday. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

