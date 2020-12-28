BlackRock Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMP opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

