BlackRock Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.67% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

