BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,296 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 486,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMHI opened at $2.80 on Monday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.27.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

