BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,945 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Travelzoo worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Travelzoo by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 55.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

