BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 11th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $15.92 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
