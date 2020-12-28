Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.3%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,528 shares of company stock valued at $137,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

