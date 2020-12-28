Blakecoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $22,920.93 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,808.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $717.30 or 0.02675674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00477843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.92 or 0.01320181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00605191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00255499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2,359% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,503,395 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

