BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Dec 28th, 2020

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

TSE ZWH traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$20.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.90. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of C$14.36 and a 1 year high of C$22.01.

