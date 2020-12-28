BOLT (BOLT) Hits Market Cap of $2.12 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One BOLT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. BOLT has a market cap of $2.12 million and $152,451.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00131719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00628776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00168298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017313 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

